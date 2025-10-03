The Fix: Brandy and Monica Open The Request Lines

Brandy and Monica Open The Request Lines

Source: Pacers Sports and Entertainment / Pacers Sports and Entertainment

The request lines are open, and Brandy and Monica are giving the people exactly what they want. The R&B legends revealed that the setlist for The Boy Is Mine Tour is being built around fan requests. That’s right your favorite song could be the one that makes the cut.

Monica kept it real when she said, “We want to hear the people when they ask for certain things.” Brandy added that the whole goal is to honor the songs that shaped the culture and meant the most to the fans. Translation? This tour is for us, the folks who’ve been singing along since the ‘90s.

And the best part? Brandy and Monica are bringing that energy to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 19th. Imagine hearing your go to joint live: “So Gone,” “Almost Doesn’t Count,” “Angel of Mine,” “I Wanna Be Down”, plus the one that had us all choosing sides back in the day, “The Boy Is Mine.”

But don’t think this will be a predictable show. Brandy hinted that there may be surprises, maybe even unreleased music, while Monica promised they’ll keep switching things up to keep every stop feeling fresh. No two shows will be exactly the same.

For Indy, this isn’t just a concert it’s about to feel like the biggest family reunion and block party of the year. When Brandy and Monica hit that stage together, it won’t just be music. It’ll be a moment for the culture, for the fans, and for the city. One night we’ll be talking about long after the lights go down.