Damon Dash Blames These Two People for His Financial Ruin

Damon Dash has issued a $100 million demand letter accusing attorney Christopher Brown and Claudia Jordan of defamation and fraud related to a disputed film project. Dash alleges that Brown and Jordan conspired to damage his reputation and seize control of the film The List, leading to his financial collapse. The Hip-Hop mogul plans to file a civil RICO lawsuit, citing perjury, false claims, and online defamation. The conflict stems from a legal feud over copyright infringement, with Dash claiming the accusations were part of a scheme to discredit him and gain control of the film. Despite ongoing legal battles, Dash continues to challenge the legitimacy of the lawsuits filed against him. Source: https://allhiphop.com/newsbreak/damon-dash-blames-these-two-people-for-his-financial-ruin/