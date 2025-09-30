Listen Live
Haliburton Reflects On Playoffs And The Current Excitement Of Indiana Sports At Pacers Media Day

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton recently opened up about his feelings regarding the playoffs and the current state of sports in Indiana at Pacers Media Day.

Published on September 30, 2025

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton recently opened up about his feelings regarding the playoffs and the current state of sports in Indiana at Pacers Media Day.

Speaking candidly, Haliburton admitted he hasn’t been able to watch any playoff games since the Pacers’ Game 7 loss, describing it as a tough experience to revisit.

“To be honest, I haven’t watched a single playoff game since Game 7. It’s been tough,” he shared.

Despite the difficulty, Haliburton reflected on the special nature of the Pacers’ season and the love he’s received from fans.

“As time has gone on, I’ve been able to move around the city more, and the love and excitement from fans has been second to none,” he said.

From his shoe release to fan events, Haliburton has felt the energy and support of Indiana sports enthusiasts.

Haliburton also highlighted the broader success of Indiana sports, pointing to the Fever’s push for the WNBA Finals, the Colts’ strong season, and the promising outlook for Purdue basketball.

“It’s been really cool to see what’s happening in Indiana (Football) right now, just in sports in general. It’s an exciting time to be an Indiana sports fan,” he said.

While Haliburton cherishes the memories of the Pacers’ historic season, he’s focused on creating even more moments for fans to celebrate.

“What we did was very special, and it’s something I’ll cherish for a long time. But the goal for me is to create many more memories for Indiana sports fans and myself that surpass this.”

Haliburton’s reflections capture the pride and optimism surrounding Indiana sports, as fans rally behind their teams during this exciting era.

