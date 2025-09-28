Listen Live
Actors

Denzel Washington's Journey in Early Film Career

Why Denzel Washington Turned Down the Jeffersons and Avoids Television Roles

Published on September 28, 2025

Denzel Washington
Source: General / Radio One

Denzel Washington’s early film career had a rocky start with the movie “Carbon Copy,” but he found success in the play “A Soldier’s Play.” He impressed casting directors with his talent and charisma, leading to roles in television. Washington joined the cast of the acclaimed medical drama “St. Elsewhere,” where he played Dr. Phillip Chandler, a complex character with a compelling arc. The show was a critical success and featured one of the greatest series finales of all time. Washington’s performance in “St. Elsewhere” showcased his talent and set the stage for his future success in film. Source: https://www.slashfilm.com/1977955/why-denzel-washington-turned-down-the-jeffersons-avoids-tv-roles/

Related Tags

newsone now

