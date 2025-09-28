Source: General / Radio One

Why Denzel Washington Turned Down the Jeffersons and Avoids Television Roles

Denzel Washington’s early film career had a rocky start with the movie “Carbon Copy,” but he found success in the play “A Soldier’s Play.” He impressed casting directors with his talent and charisma, leading to roles in television. Washington joined the cast of the acclaimed medical drama “St. Elsewhere,” where he played Dr. Phillip Chandler, a complex character with a compelling arc. The show was a critical success and featured one of the greatest series finales of all time. Washington’s performance in “St. Elsewhere” showcased his talent and set the stage for his future success in film. Source: https://www.slashfilm.com/1977955/why-denzel-washington-turned-down-the-jeffersons-avoids-tv-roles/