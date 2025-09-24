Celebrities Celebrating October Birthdays
October is here which means it’s officially fall! Fall is full of pumpkin spice and everything nice, including some of your favorite celebrities’ birthdays! Check out below which birthdays to celebrate this month.
Julie Andrews
Actress
October 1, 1935
Sting
Musician
October 2, 1951
Thank you for all of the kind birthday wishes that I received yesterday ✨
Gwen Stefani
Singer-songwriter
October 3, 1969
John Mellencamp
Musician
October 7, 1951
Simon Cowell
Music and Talent Show Judge & Businessman
October 7, 1959
Matt Damon
Actor
October 8, 1970
Nick Cannon
Actor & Television Presenter
October 8, 1980
Bruno Mars
Singer-songwriter
October 8, 1985
Bella Thorne
John Lennon
Brett Favre
Mario Lopez
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Cardi B
Josh Hutcherson
Paul Simon
Usher
John Mayer
Eminem
Zac Efron
Tom Petty
Snoop Dogg
John Krasinski
Kim Kardashian
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic
Ryan Reynolds
Drake
Katy Perry
Caitlyn Jenner
Bill Gates
Julia Roberts
Winona Ryder
