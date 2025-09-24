MacKenzie Scott Donates $70 Million to Support HBCUs

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott just made a huge impact by donating $70 million to the United Negro College Fund. Her gift supports 37 historically Black colleges and universities across the country. According to UNCF, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. It will strengthen school budgets and expand student support.

HBCUs have long been pillars of Black excellence. They produce leaders, scholars, and professionals who shape communities. With Scott’s donation, these institutions can grow programs, offer more scholarships, and enhance student opportunities. In short, her gift directly affects the lives of countless students.

Source: The Austin American-Statesman/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Here in Indianapolis, the impact of HBCUs can be seen at the Circle City Classic. This weekend, fans will enjoy marching bands, spirited games, and the vibrant culture that HBCUs bring. The event celebrates Black excellence and demonstrates why supporting these schools matters.

Moreover, Scott’s donation is more than financial. It is a statement of belief in education, opportunity, and legacy. By investing boldly, she sets an example for others to follow. Individuals can support HBCUs too, through donations, mentorship, or advocacy. Every effort contributes to sustaining these historic institutions.

In conclusion, MacKenzie Scott’s gift ensures HBCUs continue to thrive. It strengthens communities, uplifts students, and preserves a legacy of excellence. Supporting HBCUs is about more than schools; it is about opportunity, empowerment, and the future of Black excellence in America.