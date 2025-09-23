Listen Live
Athletes

Mike Tyson Settled Lawsuit Over Music Use

Tyson Settles Lawsuit Over Jay-Z, DMX, Ja Rule Song in Jake Paul Fight Video

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

wtlc Pick The Playlist - Help Us Pick the music we play
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.
Source: WENN / Radio One Digital

Tyson Settles Lawsuit Over Jay-Z, DMX, Ja Rule Song in Jake Paul Fight Video

Mike Tyson has settled a lawsuit over his use of the Jay-Z, DMX, and Ja Rule song “Murdergram” in an Instagram video promoting his boxing match against Jake Paul. The settlement resolves a case filed by producer Ty Fyffe, who claimed Tyson infringed his copyrights by using the song in a training video. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, and the artists were not involved in the case. Fyffe argued that Tyson’s use of the song in a commercial video promoting the fight required a separate license. Source: https://www.billboard.com/pro/mike-tyson-settles-lawsuit-jay-z-song-jake-paul-fight-video

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Persia White
Entertainment

Persia White Hints at Possible Girlfriends Movie

Brandy & Monica 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour asset
Entertainment

Monica Sets the Dress Code for The Boy Is Mine Tour

Wine Down
Events

R&B After Hours-Wine and Dine At Prime 47

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-DEMOCRATS-HOLIDAY
Public Figures

Kamala Harris Uses Kendrick Lamar Song as Epigraph in New Memoir

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close