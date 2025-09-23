Source: WENN / Radio One Digital

Tyson Settles Lawsuit Over Jay-Z, DMX, Ja Rule Song in Jake Paul Fight Video

Mike Tyson has settled a lawsuit over his use of the Jay-Z, DMX, and Ja Rule song “Murdergram” in an Instagram video promoting his boxing match against Jake Paul. The settlement resolves a case filed by producer Ty Fyffe, who claimed Tyson infringed his copyrights by using the song in a training video. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, and the artists were not involved in the case. Fyffe argued that Tyson’s use of the song in a commercial video promoting the fight required a separate license. Source: https://www.billboard.com/pro/mike-tyson-settles-lawsuit-jay-z-song-jake-paul-fight-video