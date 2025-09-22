Listen Live
Celebrity

Flavor Flav Recommits To Sobriety After April Slip

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

wtlc Pick The Playlist - Help Us Pick the music we play
BIG3 - Championship
Source: Sam Wasson / Getty

Flavor Flav Recommits to Sobriety After April Slip

Flavor Flav shared his journey of relapse and renewed sobriety at the BMAC Gala in Beverly Hills, emphasizing his commitment to staying on track for the rest of his life. The Hip-Hop icon, who has been open about his struggles with addiction, acknowledged a brief relapse in April after being sober for four and a half years. He encouraged others facing setbacks in recovery to keep moving forward and has used his platform to raise awareness about mental health. Flavor Flav’s presence at the gala supported the Black Music Action Coalition’s efforts to promote equity in the music industry. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/flavor-flav-recommits-to-sobriety-after-april-slip/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Brandy & Monica 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour asset
Entertainment

Monica Sets the Dress Code for The Boy Is Mine Tour

Persia White
Entertainment

Persia White Hints at Possible Girlfriends Movie

Wine Down
Events

R&B After Hours-Wine and Dine At Prime 47

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-DEMOCRATS-HOLIDAY
Public Figures

Kamala Harris Uses Kendrick Lamar Song as Epigraph in New Memoir

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close