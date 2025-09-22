Source: Sam Wasson / Getty

Flavor Flav Recommits to Sobriety After April Slip

Flavor Flav shared his journey of relapse and renewed sobriety at the BMAC Gala in Beverly Hills, emphasizing his commitment to staying on track for the rest of his life. The Hip-Hop icon, who has been open about his struggles with addiction, acknowledged a brief relapse in April after being sober for four and a half years. He encouraged others facing setbacks in recovery to keep moving forward and has used his platform to raise awareness about mental health. Flavor Flav’s presence at the gala supported the Black Music Action Coalition’s efforts to promote equity in the music industry. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/flavor-flav-recommits-to-sobriety-after-april-slip/