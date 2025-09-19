Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Here is a Friday dose of Black Joy. Alonzo Mourning affordable housing is the latest example of how true greatness goes beyond the game. The Hall of Famer, known for his dominance on the court, is making an equally powerful impact in communities that need it most.

Mourning’s nonprofit organization, AM Affordable Housing, partnered with Miami-based Housing Trust Group to bring Astoria on 9th to life—a brand-new, 120-unit affordable senior housing complex in Bradenton, Florida. The $37 million project provides safe, modern, and accessible living spaces with rents ranging from just $322 to $1,316 per month.

This development isn’t just about bricks and mortar, it’s about dignity, stability, and care for seniors who deserve to thrive in their later years. Mourning, who has long been an advocate for community empowerment, continues to show that his legacy is bigger than basketball. By creating spaces where seniors can live with peace of mind, he’s ensuring that his influence inspires long after the final buzzer.

Love All News? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Basketball gave me a platform,” Mourning has said in past interviews. “But service gives me purpose.” His commitment to affordable housing reflects that philosophy, serving as a shining example of leadership rooted in action.

For the city of Bradenton and for countless seniors who will soon call Astoria on 9th home, this project is a beacon of Black excellence and community strength. It’s proof that joy can be built—one home, one family, one community at a time.

Alonzo Mourning affordable housing stands as a reminder: true champions don’t stop when the game ends, they find new ways to keep winning for others.

Source: https://fadeawayworld.net/nba-media/alonzo-mourning-built-37-million-senior-living-complex-florida-rent-varying-322-to-1316-per-month

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Neyo Gets Real on Music, Independence and Making an Impact

RELATED | Coco Jones Talks New Tour, New Music, Bel-Air & Doing It Her Way

RELATED | The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You Do

RELATED | The Exhale podcast – Your JOY List

RELATED | The Exhale podcast – Burn Out to Bliss