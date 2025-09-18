Listen Live
Times Square Casino Denied: A Major Setback

Broadway says no on a planned Times Square casino backed by Jay-Z

Published on September 18, 2025

50 Cent & Jay-Z
Source: Andrew Chin/ Getty Images / Andrew Chin

A proposed Caesars Palace casino in Times Square, backed by Jay-Z, was denied a gambling license due to opposition from Broadway theater owners and producers concerned about its impact on the theater district. The $5.4 billion plan to redevelop an office tower into a hotel, gambling, and entertainment complex was rejected by a community advisory committee after public hearings. The decision was met with strong reactions from developers and supporters, who argued that the casino would benefit the area. The fight over the casino highlighted the debate on whether gambling tourism would help or harm the theater district’s recovery from the pandemic. Other casino projects in Manhattan and other boroughs are still under consideration for licenses. Source: https://www.wktv.com/news/state/broadway-opposition-brings-the-curtain-down-on-a-planned-times-square-casino-backed-by-jay/article_5b10c5bb-c9a8-568a-ab7c-258f92df672d.html

