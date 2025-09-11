Listen Live
News

Birdman Has Been Chaperoning NBA YoungBoy On Tour

DJ Akademiks Reveals Birdman Has Been Chaperoning NBA YoungBoy On Tour, “I’m Here So He Don’t F*ck Up The Money”

DJ Akademiks recently revealed an interesting tidbit about Birdman's role in NBA YoungBoy's career.

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Birdman Beats 1 Interview
Source: Beats 1 / Beats 1

DJ Akademiks recently revealed an interesting tidbit about Birdman’s role in NBA YoungBoy’s career.

Apparently, the legendary rapper and mogul has been accompanying YoungBoy on his first tour since 2020—not just as a mentor, but as a chaperone. Birdman’s primary responsibility on the road is to ensure YoungBoy stays focused and out of trouble. In a conversation, Birdman even said, “I think this boy the one, I’m here to make sure he don’t f*ck up the money.” His commitment underscores how much Birdman believes in NBA YoungBoy’s potential.

Baby has long spoken highly of YoungBoy, calling him one of the most promising talents in the game. This admiration isn’t just surface level; Birdman has taken a hands-on approach to guide YoungBoy through his tumultuous career, especially given the rapper’s past legal issues. Since 2020, when legal troubles kept YoungBoy from touring, he’s kept his fans fed with new music, showing no signs of slowing down.

His recent releases have continued to resonate with his loyal fanbase. The rapper’s latest projects, including “Richest Opp” and “Don’t Try This At Home“, feature raw, introspective tracks that reflect his life experiences and struggles. NBA YoungBoy’s relentless work ethic and ability to connect with his day-1 fans is evident, even in the face of adversity. As Birdman ensures his protégé avoids pitfalls, YoungBoy’s career is poised to hit new heights as he continues to dominate the rap scene with his unique sound and storytelling.

DJ Akademiks Reveals Birdman Has Been Chaperoning NBA YoungBoy On Tour, “I’m Here So He Don’t F*ck Up The Money”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 08, 2024
8 Items
All News

Mike Epps Hosted the Free Community Concert 2025 (RECAP)

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Stop The music - Hot WTLC Happening on September 10th
Events

Stop The Music – Brought to you by Eskenazi Health

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

15 Items
Food & Drink

Black Celebrities With Spirit & Wine Brands You Need To Try

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close