Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Published on September 11, 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024
Source: Tony Leavelle / Tony Leavelle

The 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage is setting sail with a lineup of unforgettable theme nights that promise to bring fashion, music, and culture to the high seas! Hosted by the hilarious Rickey Smiley, this year’s cruise will feature performances by Tyrese, Ne-Yo, Mary Mary, Eric Benét, Brownstone, Katt Williams, and many more. Here’s a sneak peek at the theme nights and outfit suggestions to help you pack your bags for this epic adventure:

RELATED STORIES:

Your Ultimate Guide to Packing for The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tyrese Talks New Music and Upcoming Fantastic Voyage Performance

2025 theme Nights & Outfit Ideas

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Theme Nights
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

  • 70’s vs 90’s Night
    A style battle between two iconic decades!
    • 70’s Vibes: Bell-bottoms, platform shoes, and groovy prints.
    • 90’s Cool: Kangol hats, tracksuits, and chunky sneakers.
    • Music: Expect a playlist that spans disco to hip-hop classics.

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Theme Nights
Source: Reach Media / Urban One
  • Pajama Jammy Jam
    A house party at sea where comfort meets fun!
    • Outfits: Pajama sets, onesies, or silk robes.
    • Accessories: Slippers, sleep masks, and maybe a teddy bear for flair.
Fantastic voyage 2023 Photos For site
Source: Fantastic voyage 2023 Photos For site / Ione Digital – cs

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Theme Nights
Source: Reach Media / Urban One
  • The Real West: Black, Bold & Free
    Saddle up for a night of country glam!
    • Outfits: Cowboy boots, vests, chaps, and saloon-inspired dresses.
    • Accessories: Hats, bolo ties, and fringe details.
Cowboy Carter Tour Darlins asset
Source: IG: @kturakay from @milesofmelanin / IG: @kturakay from @milesofmelanin

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Theme Nights
Source: Reach Media / Urban One
  • Represent Night
    Show your pride and represent your roots!
    • Outfits: Jerseys, school colors, fraternity/sorority gear, or state-themed attire.
    • Accessories: Flags, pins, or anything that screams “you.”
Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Tony Leavell / Tony Leavell

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Theme Nights
Source: Reach Media / Urban One
  • Sneaker Ball
    Prom meets streetwear in this stylish mashup!
    • Outfits: Formal dresses or suits paired with your freshest sneakers.
    • Accessories: Statement jewelry and bold sneaker designs.
Black Night At The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Theme Nights
Source: Reach Media / Urban One
  • Trick or Treat or Mardi Gras
    A spooky Halloween celebration with a Mardi Gras twist!
    • Outfits: Costumes, masks, feathers, and beads.
    • Colors: Purple, green, and gold for that New Orleans vibe.
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024
Source: Tony Leavelle / Tony Leavelle

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Theme Nights
Source: Reach Media / Urban One
  • White with a Pop of Color
    A chic all-white party honoring the late, great Frankie Beverly.
    • Outfits: All-white ensembles with a splash of vibrant color.
    • Accessories: Bright shoes, scarves, or jewelry to make your look pop.
Fantastic Voyage 2024
Source: Fantastic Voyage 2024 / Ione Digital – cs

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Festival Graphics (updated July 2025)
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

How to Book Your Cabin

Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience! Reserve your cabin today by visiting the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage website or call 214-495-1963 to secure your cabin on the ultimate party at sea.

Get ready to dance, laugh, and celebrate aboard the Fantastic Voyage 2025!


 

