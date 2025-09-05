Shane Steichen Confident in Colts’ Preparation for Season Opener

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are set for their regular-season debut against the Miami Dolphins, with Head Coach Shane Steichen expressing both excitement and confidence. The team appears to be in good health, with the only notable player listed as questionable being running back Tyler Goodson, who had limited participation in practice this week.

Steichen highlighted the added significance of the season opener, as the team will be honoring owner Jim Irsay, who is being inducted into the Ring of Honor.

“I’m excited. Honoring Mr. Irsay, I think there’s a lot more to it,” Steichen said. “Obviously, Week 1 with him going into the Ring of Honor, and honoring him this season… what he’s done for so many people in this city, this organization—what he’s meant to so many people not only in this city but out of this city. It’ll be a big Week 1 for us as a team.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

When it comes to facing the Dolphins’ defense, Steichen praised their strength, particularly their defensive line. He acknowledged the challenges their edge rushers and talented linebackers will present, emphasizing the importance of winning one-on-one matchups on Sunday. He also spoke highly of new Colts defensive back Xavien Howard’s veteran smarts and playmaking ability.

On the offensive side, Steichen addressed the importance of creating explosive plays, whether through deep throws or by receivers gaining significant yards after the catch. He defended quarterback Daniel Jones’s past performance on vertical throws, stating that Jones has shown he can be effective in that area.

Finally, the coach offered a positive update on running back Jonathan Taylor.

“I think he’s in great physical shape right now,” Steichen said. “I feel really good about where he’s at from a health standpoint, from his mindset. Then as you go through the season, we’ll monitor it that way, but feel good about him going into Week 1.”

The Colts play the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff at 1:00.

Shane Steichen Confident in Colts’ Preparation for Season Opener was originally published on wibc.com