Toya Johnson’s Husband hands her a Football Season Schedule
Football season has returned, and Robert Rushing is already stirring up laughs and side-eyes. The entrepreneur and husband of Toya Johnson told her he is officially “off the clock” for all relationship and daddy duties now that the NFL is back.
In a playful video shared online, Robert Rushing presented Toya with a printed schedule, outlining his availability during football season. Toya did not hold back her reaction, making it clear she was not about to sign off on the idea.
Social media wasted no time chiming in on the exchange. Many viewers dropped laughing emojis and admitted they felt Toya’s pain. Others joked that the Robert Rushing football season announcement reflected the same energy in their own homes.
While the moment was lighthearted, it sparked conversation about balance during sports season. Fans of the couple debated whether men should get a pass for football Sundays or if quality time with family should always remain a top priority.
The playful back-and-forth between Robert and Toya highlights their fun chemistry and willingness to laugh together. Their fans enjoy watching them navigate everyday moments with humor and honesty, which continues to make their relationship relatable.
As football season takes over screens nationwide, Toya and Robert’s viral moment reminds everyone that love, laughter, and a little negotiation are just as important as the big game.
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC