MSD Lawrence Township, to Provide Water Safety Lessons

Published on September 3, 2025

A cone on a block by a swimming pool
Source: Photo: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa (Photo by Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, IN – The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township is launching a new initiative aimed at saving children’s lives.

In partnership with the Lawrence Swim Team, Operation Water Safety will provide free swim and water safety lessons to every fourth-grade student in the district.

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1 to 4 and a top cause for older youth. The new program is designed to close a critical safety gap, ensuring that all students, regardless of their background, have the knowledge and skills to stay safe around water.

This community-wide investment addresses the disparity in swimming ability and access to lessons across different income and racial groups.

By bringing hands-on instruction directly into schools, the initiative gives families peace of mind knowing their children are prepared for summer activities near pools, lakes, and rivers.

The program also aligns with the district’s commitment to proactive public safety and prevention.

