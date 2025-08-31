Remembering Super Jay Johnson

WTLC-FM is deeply saddened to share the passing of our former Program Director and Afternoon Talent, Super Jay Johnson, who transitioned Saturday, August 30th.

Super Jay Johnson was more than just a Program Director and Afternoon Talent at WTLC-FM — he was a larger-than-life personality who shaped the sound of our station and left a lasting mark on Indianapolis radio.

Known for his booming voice, sharp wit, and deep love of music, Jay brought energy and authenticity to every broadcast.

As Program Director, he pushed WTLC-FM to new heights, mentoring talent and ensuring that the station remained a trusted voice in the community.

As an on-air personality, Super Jay connected with listeners in a way few could — making each person feel like he was speaking directly to them.

Beyond the microphone, Jay was a friend, a mentor, and a constant source of inspiration.

His contributions to WTLC-FM and to urban radio will never be forgotten.

Super Jay Johnson’s legacy lives on in the music he loved, the people he inspired, and the community he served with passion.

Press Release on Jay Johnson’s passing below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 31st, 2025

Broadcasting Pioneer Jay Johnson Dies

PLANO, Texas — Jay Johnson, a nationally recognized broadcaster whose career spanned more than 50 years in radio and television, has died at age 78 after a long illness.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Johnson—known to many as “Super Jay” Johnson—began his career in 1968 at Chicago’s WGRT before moving to WVON, where he was one of the station’s legendary members of charismatic radio personalities known as “the Good Guys.” Hosting afternoons during WVON’s heyday in the 1970’s, Johnson helped cement the station’s role as a premier platform for Black culture and community. In addition to entertainment, WVON covered political and civil rights issues, and Johnson’s work contributed to the station’s influence on both local and national conversations, providing vital news, commentary, and connection for Chicago listeners. During this period, he also worked as a booth announcer at CBS affiliate WBBM-TV in Chicago, expanding his presence in broadcast media.

He later became program director at Indianapolis’ WTLC, where he transformed the station into a top-rated leader over nearly two decades. Johnson hosted the popular Jay Johnson Showin the afternoons and helped make WTLC a beacon for the Black community, leveraging community action, radiothons, and social initiatives as a leading voice for often voiceless populations. He was instrumental in elevating both the station and the city during the 1980s and 1990s, bringing world-renowned entertainers, athletes, activists, and thought leaders to Indianapolis’ premier events, including the Indiana Black Expo and the Circle City Classic. Under his leadership, WTLC was named Black Radio Exclusive’s Station of the Year in 1980 and 1984, and Billboard’s Soul Station of the Year in 1981. During the 1980’s, Johnson also worked in television in Indianapolis, serving as an entertainment reporter and weatherman, and hosting the public affairs program Black Focus on CBS affiliate WISH-TV.

Johnson’s career also included national roles with ABC Radio Networks in Dallas and Westwood One in Los Angeles. Among his many honors, he was named Billboard’s Announcer and Program Director of the Year, received multiple Black Radio Exclusive awards, and earned one of Indiana’s highest civilian honors, the Sagamore of the Wabash.

He also served as President and CEO of JJE Voice Works, a voiceover studio most recently based in Plano, Texas, and contributed to the advisory board of the Living Legends Foundation.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family.