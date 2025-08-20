Labor Day weekend is right around the corner which means it’s time to start planning the menu!

Labor Day is the day set aside to honor U.S. laborers for the contributions they’ve made to the strength, well-being, and prosperity of this country. So let’s celebrate the holiday weekend by eating some delicious and unique food from the recipes below!

Check out these ten must-try recipes for Labor Day weekend brought to you by Eat This Not That!

Labor Day Party Recipes was originally published on b1057.com