Labor Day Party Recipes
Labor Day weekend is right around the corner which means it’s time to start planning the menu!
Labor Day is the day set aside to honor U.S. laborers for the contributions they’ve made to the strength, well-being, and prosperity of this country. So let’s celebrate the holiday weekend by eating some delicious and unique food from the recipes below!
Check out these ten must-try recipes for Labor Day weekend brought to you by Eat This Not That!
1. Charcoal grilled pizza burgers
2. Chicago hot dogs
3. Smoky ribs with peach barbecue sauce
4. Grilled buffalo chicken sandwich
5. Deviled eggs with bacon
6. Chef’s salad-style eggs on a stick
7. Pickled cucumber salad
8. Potato salad
9. Grilled Mexican-style corn
10. Individual key lime cheesecakes
Labor Day Party Recipes was originally published on b1057.com
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC