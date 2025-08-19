Source: Garden Fun Guy / facebook

Fort Wayne Man Inches Toward National Sunflower Height Record

Fort Wayne, IN — In a backyard battle of determination versus nature, a towering sunflower named Clover has grown to a jaw-dropping 34 feet, potentially reclaiming the national sunflower height record — if the squirrels don’t get to it first.

The sunflower, nurtured by a Fort Wayne resident and garden enthusiast who shares updates under the name Garden Fun Guy, has surpassed the current Guinness World Record by nearly 4 feet.

Related Stories 25 Years Later, Gabrielle Union Reminds Us Why The Clovers Changed The Game

While official confirmation is still pending, the grower has already been in contact with Guinness representatives, who are eagerly awaiting a formal measurement date.

Clover’s journey has been anything but ordinary.

According to updates shared in the Indiana Gardening Facebook group, the grower has had to use a cherry picker twice just to keep up with the sunflower’s rapid ascent.

A custom structure had to be extended even further, and netting was added to protect the sunflower’s impressive bloom — especially from persistent squirrels who have taken more than a casual interest in the towering plant.

“Clover is 34 feet tall, and without the cherry picker, I can’t get high enough with my 30-foot ladder to properly measure the sunflower,” the grower wrote. “I marked every foot on the rod next to the flower. Her main head is in bloom — about 10 inches wide — and she’s still pushing up.”

Visitors hoping to glimpse the botanical wonder in person might be disappointed.

While the sunflower has captured the hearts of garden lovers across the region and beyond, the grower kindly asked for understanding:

“We cannot allow a ton of people we don’t know to come to our house. I’m sorry.”

Instead, fans can follow along via his personal Facebook and YouTube channel (Garden Fun Guy), where he plans to share videos and updates as Clover continues to grow.

Despite challenges — from engineering feats to animal interference — the gardener remains optimistic and passionate.

“Don’t give up on your dreams,” he shared in a heartfelt message. “Sky is the limit.”

For now, Clover continues her skyward climb — a symbol of perseverance, patience, and maybe just a touch of Indiana magic.

Fort Wayne Man Inches Toward National Sunflower Height Record was originally published on wibc.com