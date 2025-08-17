Listen Live
Actors

Sterling K. Brown Recalls His Son's Maturity

Sterling K. Brown Recalls the Way His Teen Son Handled Being Called the N-Word

Published on August 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
Source: David Crotty / Getty

Sterling K. Brown Recalls the Way His Teen Son Handled Being Called the N-Word

Sterling K. Brown shared a personal story about his son being called the N-word and how the teen handled the situation with maturity. Brown reflected on his sons’ differences and praised his 14-year-old for not resorting to violence in response to the incident. He emphasized the importance of fatherhood and staying connected with his children despite his busy work schedule. Brown expressed pride in his son’s growth and maturity, highlighting the importance of evolving as a parent and setting a positive example for the next generation. Source: https://people.com/sterling-k-brown-recalls-how-son-handled-being-called-n-word-11792105

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close