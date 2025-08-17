Source: David Crotty / Getty

Sterling K. Brown Recalls the Way His Teen Son Handled Being Called the N-Word

Sterling K. Brown shared a personal story about his son being called the N-word and how the teen handled the situation with maturity. Brown reflected on his sons’ differences and praised his 14-year-old for not resorting to violence in response to the incident. He emphasized the importance of fatherhood and staying connected with his children despite his busy work schedule. Brown expressed pride in his son’s growth and maturity, highlighting the importance of evolving as a parent and setting a positive example for the next generation. Source: https://people.com/sterling-k-brown-recalls-how-son-handled-being-called-n-word-11792105