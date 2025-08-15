Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

GARY, Ind. — The body of a man who drowned was recovered from Lake Michigan at Marquette Park Beach, near Gary, Wednesday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to this scene. The Indiana Department of Natural Resource said Friday that witnesses reported that 57-year-old Joseph Davis was by alone and struggling in chest-deep water before going under water.

Two people were able to pull Davis from the water, but they could not save him.

Conservation officers are investigating the drowning, but they say no foul play is not suspected. They also confirmed that earlier reports of a second person missing are inaccurate.

Man Drowns in Lake Michigan at Marquette Park Beach was originally published on wibc.com