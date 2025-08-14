Mo’Nique Defends Shannon Sharpe Following Sexual Assault …
Mo’Nique Defends Shannon Sharpe Following Sexual Assault
Mo’Nique expressed her support for Shannon Sharpe on Instagram Live, calling him her “brother” and defending him against criticism. Sharpe recently settled a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, with the terms remaining confidential. Mo’Nique urged viewers to withhold judgment and cautioned against bashing Sharpe during her stand-up shows. She also advised Sharpe to pursue relationships with women closer to his age. Despite the controversy, Mo’Nique remains steadfast in her support for Sharpe, emphasizing the importance of forgiveness and understanding.
Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/jaelaniturnerwilliams/monique-defends-brother-shannon-sharpe-from-judgments-following-sexual-assa
