Source: General / General

What Michael Jackson Is Really Saying At The End Of ‘Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’

The late King of Pop, Michael Jackson’s song “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” has sparked debate over the years due to the unclear chant at the end of the song. TikTok users have suggested various interpretations, but the correct lyrics have been confirmed by the Waters Family, who sang backing vocals on the track. The chant, “Mama say, mama sa, mama coosa,” originates from Cameroonian saxophonist Manu Dibango’s song “Soul Makossa,” which Jackson was sued for using. Despite the confusion, the chant simply serves as a rhythmic element to encourage dancing while listening to the iconic song. Source: https://www.theroot.com/we-know-what-michael-jackson-is-really-saying-at-the-en-2000055750