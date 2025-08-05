Source: David Corio / Getty

Flavor Flav Reflects on Culinary School & Most Memorable Meals

Before he became a cultural icon with Public Enemy and reality TV fame, Flavor Flav was making big meals for big crowds—literally.

In a recent interview, the rap legend reflected on his time in culinary school and some of the unforgettable dishes he whipped up back in the day.

“I went to culinary school back in the day and earned a certificate in institutional cooking,”

Flav shared.

“That’s when you’re cooking for hundreds—pans of rice, pilaf, fettuccine alfredo, crepes, all that, but on a massive scale.” His most memorable dishes? A bold combination of fruit soup and peanut butter soup—creations that Flav still remembers fondly. “It might sound wild, but I used to make those all the time.”

Flav’s passion for food didn’t end in the classroom.

Over the years, he’s dabbled in the restaurant business, launching several ventures including Flav’s Fried Chicken in Iowa and Flavor Flav’s House of Flavor in Las Vegas. While none of those spots had long lifespans, they were all part of Flav’s deep-rooted love for the culinary world.

In 2024, that love took a new turn when he partnered with Red Lobster for a custom meal called Flavor Flav’s Faves, showcasing his seafood go-tos.

“As a long-time Red Lobster fan, I’m fired up to bring a little bit of my own flavor to fans,”

he said in a statement at the time.

“You gotta get to Red Lobster and give it a try—this meal is hype, boy.”

Red Lobster’s Chief Experience Officer Sara Bittorf echoed the excitement:

“When you have someone like Flavor Flav who shows their love by ordering the entire menu, you know there’s more fun to come.”

And just a few months ago, Flav clocked into a shift at a Raising Cane’s in Las Vegas to celebrate a new marketing campaign, reminding fans that he’s just as comfortable in the kitchen as he is on stage.

From rap stages to restaurant kitchens, Flavor Flav’s journey proves that creativity knows no limits—even when it’s served in a bowl of fruit soup.

