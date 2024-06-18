The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Actress Camille Winbush Talks About The Dirty Truth Behind Residuals

Actress Camille Winbush, known for her role as Vanessa on The Bernie Mac Show, recently made headlines by announcing her decision to start an OnlyFans page. Winbush, who was just a child when the show aired, explained that while she still receives residual checks from her time on the show, they are no longer sufficient to sustain her lifestyle.

Related Stories The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Deborah Cox Turned Tables and Tunes

The actress emphasized that her decision was made from a place of necessity and should not be judged by those outside the industry. Winbush highlighted the importance of finding alternative income sources, especially in an industry as volatile as entertainment. Despite some initial shock from fans, many have expressed support for Winbush as she takes control of her financial future.

Rhianna is ready to Werk Werk Werk Werk Werk Werk