TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — If you’re a Duke Energy customer, you should know the company wants to raise your rates. You have the chance to voice your opinion.

You can meet the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission next Tuesday, June 4th, at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute, Indiana. Power providers like Duke Energy and AES Indiana have been criticized over the last year for what some customers see as a lackluster response to severe storms, yet the companies continue to argue for increased power bills.

Tens of thousands of Duke customers lost power Sunday during severe storms that also delayed the Indianapolis 500.

You can speak your piece to the commission, but they will not be able to answer any questions as the case is still pending.

The meeting will be held in the Oakley Auditorium at 8000 South Education Drive.

The post Duke Energy Wants to Increase Rates, Public Hearing Set for Tuesday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Duke Energy Wants to Increase Rates, Public Hearing Set for Tuesday was originally published on wibc.com