JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY-– All charges have been dropped against the world’s number one golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler was charged with assault of a police officer as he was attempting to enter the PGA Championship in Kentucky about two weeks ago.
Police say Scheffler ignored instructions while police were investigating a traffic fatality. Scheffler said it was a big misunderstanding.
The Jefferson County attorney dismissed the charges in court today.
The post Charges Dismissed Against Golfer Scottie Scheffler appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Charges Dismissed Against Golfer Scottie Scheffler was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!
-
Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The Indy 500
-
Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250
-
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Vivica A. Fox Love Confessions
-
A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!