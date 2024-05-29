Listen Live
Local

INTERVIEW: IMPD Talk Reckless Driving Arrest on Keystone Avenue

Published on May 29, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Madison Ave Reckless Driver

Source: Indianapolis Metro Police / IMPD Social Media

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not just violent criminals and thieves that Indianapolis police are going after. They’ve also set their sights on people who are making Indy’s roads a dangerous place to be.

It was around 11 o’clock last Friday night when Indianapolis Metro Police watched a black Dodge Charger doing burnouts and speeding around a storage facility parking lot on Madison Avenue. The driver of the Charger was doing donuts with several people nearby and a passenger was hanging out of the door on their side. A drone was able to capture footage of the Charger.

IMPD tried to pull the Charger over, but the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Reginold Winfield, refused to pull over and drove off.

IMPD used an Indiana State Police helicopter to keep an eye on Winfield, who eventually slid off the road near Keystone Avenue once his tire went flat. Winfield and his female passenger were taken into custody without any trouble.

“BMV records show that he was operating on a suspended license with a prior conviction, meaning he was not allowed to be operating that vehicle on the roadway,” says Officer Amanda Hibschman, “he was subsequently arrested for several traffic offense including reckless driving and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle.”

Officer Hibschman says drone technology and the cameras from State Police helicopters are incredibly useful to securing convictions and making sure a situation is relatively safe before sending in a police officer.

The post INTERVIEW: IMPD Talk Reckless Driving Arrest on Keystone Avenue appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

INTERVIEW: IMPD Talk Reckless Driving Arrest on Keystone Avenue  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

54 items
Local

Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The Indy 500

Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Vivica A. Fox Love Confessions

Feeling like i want to cross the whole world
Lifestyle

Memorial Day Travel Gas Prices On The Rise

Contests

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024
Local

Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Entertainment

MC Lyte Announces Album Release After Nearly a Decade

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close