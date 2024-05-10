Listen Live
IMPD: Man Found Dead on Vega Way, Police Investigating

Published on May 10, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after officers got a disturbance call Friday afternoon…and found a dead man.

Police say they were called to Vega Way around 3:15 p.m. There, they found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, officers think the man had been in an argument, when that disagreement became physical. He was then knocked out, though it is not clear what caused his death.

One person of interest has been detained so far.

The post IMPD: Man Found Dead on Vega Way, Police Investigating appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

