Evansville Police Looking for Missing Teenager

Published on April 27, 2024

Image of Lilly Rardon

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Evansville Police Department / Via Facebook

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police are searching for a missing teenager, and they need your help.

Officers say 17-year-old Lilly Rardon was last seen Tuesday. She is described as a 5’7″ white girl with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about this, please call 9-1-1, or contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7906.

