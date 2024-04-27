Listen Live
Local

One Killed, One Hurt in Tippecanoe County Crash Saturday

Published on April 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police say a man has died after crashing early Saturday morning in Tippecanoe County.

Officers believe the man and a woman were in a car heading up U.S. 52 South when the car went into a ditch and hit a culvert. Culverts are the tunnels or pathways underneath roads that typically channel water.

The man – who had been driving – had not been wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The woman was removed from the car and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the crash. Police are still investigating.

The post One Killed, One Hurt in Tippecanoe County Crash Saturday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

One Killed, One Hurt in Tippecanoe County Crash Saturday  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

One Killed, One Hurt in Tippecanoe County Crash Saturday

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Local

South Whitley Police Officer Fired After Backlash Over Traffic Stop in January

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close