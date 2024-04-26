Listen Live
Governor Holcomb Plants Millionth Tree Since 2020

Published on April 26, 2024

Aerial top view of mangrove forest. Drone view of dense green mangrove trees captures CO2. Green trees background for carbon neutrality and net zero emissions concept. Sustainable green environment.

Source: Fahroni / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric Holcomb celebrated Arbor Day Friday by planting an arguably special tree on the Statehouse lawn.

Holcomb and the Indiana DNR set a goal in 2020 to plant one million trees in five years, and they have now recognized that achievement with the planting of a cucumber magnolia.

Other native Hoosier tree types that have been planted as part of this effort include red and white oak, swamp chestnut, and black walnut.  These were mainly planted on state and preserved lands.

The Governor said, “With one million more trees now dotting Indiana’s landscape, we can preserve this love for our great outdoors for future generations of Hoosiers.”

According to the DNR, Indiana currently features 4.8 million acres of forestland, with more than 150,000 acres across State Forests.

