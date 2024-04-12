Listen Live
Local

$100,000 Winning Hoosier Lottery Ticket Sold in Indianapolis

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.

Source: (Photo provided by the Hoosier Lottery.)

INDIANAPOLIS–A $100,000 winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket was bought during Wednesday’s drawing in Indianapolis.

The Hoosier Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Madhar Petroleum, which is at 7130 Southeastern Avenue in Indianapolis. The entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

There was also a Power Play of 2X.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 12, 24, and 36 with a Powerball of 15.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Saturday April 13 is $46 million.

Powerball overall odds are 1 in 25.

The post $100,000 Winning Hoosier Lottery Ticket Sold in Indianapolis appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

$100,000 Winning Hoosier Lottery Ticket Sold in Indianapolis  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

$100,000 Winning Hoosier Lottery Ticket Sold in Indianapolis

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ne Ne Leakes Gives Relationship Advice On Infidelity

Entertainment

Angela Bassett Talks Lending Her Riveting Voice To ‘QUEENS’

News

Fight Interrupts and Ends Katt Williams’ Show in Indianapolis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close