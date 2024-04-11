Man Gets Plea Deal in Missing Baby Amiah Case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man charged in the 2019 disappearance of an 8-month-old girl in Indianapolis has accepted a plea deal offered from Marion County prosecutors.

Robert L. Lyons, 25, of Carbondale, Indiana, faced four neglect charges in the disappearance of Amiah Robertson. She was last seen on March 9, 2019, at her babysitter’s house on the 200 block of Holmes Avenue. Her body has never been found.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says Lyons has pleaded guilty to a single felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. If a court accepts the deal, the three other charges would be dropped.

The plea deal would put a cap his prison sentence at 10 years.

The deal will be up for consideration during his sentencing hearing May 10 in Marion Superior Court 28. Lyons remained in the Marion County jail on Thursday.

Lyons’ girlfriend and the girl’s mother, Amber Robertson, 24, of Indianapolis, faces four felony charges of neglect of a dependent in the same court. Her jury trial was set for June 24. She remained in the Marion County jail on Thursday.

