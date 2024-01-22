Listen Live
Study: Indiana Tenth Best State For Remote Work

January 22, 2024

Indianapolis — A study finds Indiana is the tenth best state for people to do their jobs remotely. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation says that is due to the state having a more straightforward income tax along with reciprocity agreements with several states including Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. They are recommending Indiana and Illinois enter into one of those agreements and say that would possibly move the state higher.

The post Study: Indiana Tenth Best State For Remote Work appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

