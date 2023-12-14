The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Intellectual Black Student

Noise-Canceling Headphones: Sony WH-1000XM4 or Bose QuietComfort
With the demands of academic life, a pair of noise-canceling headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4 or Bose QuietComfort can create a focused environment for studying or enjoying music without distractions. Both models range from $200 to $350, but check out the Sony and Bose websites for an accurate quote.
Smart Notebook: Rocketbook or Moleskine Smart Writing Set
Combining the traditional feel of pen and paper with modern technology, a smart notebook like Rocketbook or Moleskine Smart Writing Set allows students to digitize handwritten notes and access them across devices. The Rocketbook is priced at $34. Looking for something a little fancier for your loved one? Try the Moleskine version, which is priced at $100.
Subscription to Productivity Apps: Todoist or Notion
A subscription to productivity apps like Todoist or Notion can streamline task management, note-taking and project organization, enhancing a student’s efficiency and productivity.
Portable Charger: Anker PowerCore or Mophie Powerstation
A reliable portable charger such as Anker PowerCore or Mophie Powerstation ensures that a student’s devices stay powered throughout long study sessions or while on the go. This will make a great holiday gift for your loved one.
Ergonomic Desk Chair: Herman Miller or Steelcase
Investing in an ergonomic desk chair from renowned brands like Herman Miller or Steelcase promotes better posture and comfort during hours of studying or remote learning.
Coffee Maker or Electric Kettle: Keurig K-Mini or Breville Electric Kettle
For the caffeine enthusiast, a coffee maker like Keurig K-Mini or an electric kettle such as Breville can provide a quick and convenient energy boost during late-night study sessions. Perfect for the Black coffee lovers who love whipping up a cup of joe before class or on the weekend after a long week of school. Prices range depending on size and functionality.
Fitness Tracker: Fitbit or Garmin
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is crucial for students. A fitness tracker like Fitbit or Garmin encourages physical activity, monitors health metrics and promotes well-being. Students need all the energy they can get to complete their tasks and assignments on time. This thoughtful gift will encourage them to stay active as they work hard at school. Check out the Fitbit Inspire 2, which will cost you $62.
E-Reader: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite or Kobo Clara HD
An e-reader such as Amazon Kindle Paperwhite or Kobo Clara HD offers convenience for leisure reading, reducing the need for carrying heavy textbooks. You can get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $125.
Reusable Water Bottle: Hydro Flask or S’well
Staying hydrated is essential for peak academic performance. A stylish and durable reusable water bottle from Hydro Flask or S’well encourages students to drink water throughout the day. This is perfect for Black students who love to stay hydrated after a good workout or as they strive to complete their assignments throughout the day. Grab one on Amazon for $33 this holiday.
SEE ALSO:
The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Intellectual Black Woman
The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Black Intellectual Man