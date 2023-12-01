The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Comedian Michael Blackson Knows Why Beyonce Dyed Her Hair Blonde

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Comedian Michael Blackson Knows Why Beyonce Dyed Her Hair Blonde

Beyonce received a lot of flack for her blonde hair at the premiere of her Renaissance movie. Some people felt that she was trying to look like a white woman. Comedian Michael Blackson says he knows the real reason why Beyonce dyed her hair.

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kandi Burrus Wants These Housewife to Return to Atlanta

Kandi Burruss is the longest running housewife across ALL of the Bravo franchises with 14 consecutive seasons. There are a lot of rumors about the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta-who’s returning and who from the past is coming back.

Eddie Murphy’s Youthful Looks Confuse Beverly Hills Cop Director

Today is the day! Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross’ Candy Cane Lane hits Amazon Prime. But that is not the only movie he is working on. This Summer he will drop Beverly Hills Cop 4. Eddie Murphy looks more like 42 than 62 years old and apparently the director of Beverly Hills Cop 4 forgot how old Eddie is.