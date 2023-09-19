Congrats! Chanel Iman Welcomes A Baby Girl With Fiancé Davon Godchaux

Chanel Iman is glowing after giving birth to a beautiful baby girl. The supermodel welcomed her first baby with her fiancé, Davon Godchaux, on September 19.

Chanel has two other daughters, Cali and Cassie, from a previous relationship with ex-husband Sterling Shepard. And Davon has a son from a prior relationship as well. The blended family is now a growing family of five.

Chanel and Davon excitedly took to Instagram to announce their new bundle of joy. Named Capri Summer Godchaux, the new baby comes just a few months after the couple were engaged in Capri, Italy, and ten days since the supermodel slayed at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Talk about “haute” mama!

Shortly after the baby announcement, fans, family, and fellow celebrities flooded the pairs’ comment section. Commentators wished the couple “Congratulations,” applauded the new Virgo, and gushed at the joyous picture of the couple.

While sharing information about eczema and its impact on women of color, Chanel recently spoke with ESSENCE about preparing for her little baby girl.

“With each pregnancy it’s been different. With my first, I was just really sick. I had a lot of morning sickness. Then my second, I had a little postpartum after. Now, my skin has just been really dry throughout my pregnancy because I feel like I didn’t really take good care of my skin with my other pregnancies, so I’m dealing with that,” Chanel told the publication. “The thing I’m looking forward to the most is just meeting my newborn. I’m so close, but it feels like it’s so far, but I’m just anxious to meet her and just kiss her little feet and just be a mother to her as well.”

With the September 19 announcement, Chanel joins other recent famous “super mommys” and “mommy moguls.” From Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, and Naomi Osaka, to Serena Williams, Da Brat, and Chrisean Rock, Black women from all walks of life have welcomed motherhood in a new, exciting way.

And we’ve loved celebrating these women – and their healthy babies – over the past three months.

Congratulations, Chanel and Davon! We can’t wait to see more pictures of baby Capri, the entire family, and the upcoming nuptials.

