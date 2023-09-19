Angelica Ross Calls Out Ryan Murphy For Scrapping Black Women-Lead Season of ‘American Horror Story’

Actress Angelica Ross exposed “American Horror Story” creator and producer Ryan Murphy’s scrapped plan for a Black women-lead season of the critically acclaimed show. Ross shares that it could have starred other beloved talent like Keke Palmer and Gabourey Sidibe. Read more details inside.

Ross’ rant seems to have been inspired by Hulu’s “The Other Black Girl.” The new thriller series is based on an award-winning novel of the same name by author Zakiya Dalila Harris, who Ross references in her series of tweets.

The “Pose” star shared a quote from Harris, which reads: “So, as Nella considered why she distrusted Needles and Pins so much, she also considered what Jesse had said about white people who went out of their way to present “diversity” (1/2) @zakiya_harris #TheOtherBlackGirl.”

The tweet was accompanied by a screenshot that appears to be an email chain between Ross and Murphy. It starts with an email to Ross from Murphy which says, “Remember your idea aobut a HORROR season starring Black women? Well I’m doing it. Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writer’s room in the fall.”

Murphy goes on to ask for Ross’ opinion about who the four women starring in his new show centered around Black women.

“I think you, Keke Palmer, Gabby,” Murphy suggested before adding, “Not sure of the fourth?”

Naturally, Ross was super supportive of the idea and shared a few recommendations on the fourth actress.

“Debbi Morgan (“Eve’s Bayou”),” she noted in her email. “The culture would LIVE and she’s a powerhouse actress.”

Before lending other recommendations like Lynn Whitfield, Alfre Woodard, Angela Bassett, and her sis Amiyah Scott.

The email thread is dated back to July 3, 2020. Many fans assume that is the very reason the show does not exist today. If we simply look back on that time in America, it was a more evident racial divide happening at that time and a massive public outcry for change.

Ross’ next tweet in the thread reads: “With heightened awareness of cultural sensitivity comes great responsibility. If we’re not careful, ‘diversity’ might become an item people start checking off a list and nothing more—a shallow, shadowy thing with but one dimension.” @zakiya_harris #TheOtherBlackGirl.”

It appears the actress felt compelled to acknowledge Murphy’s move as another item to check off his diversity list that year since the show was never created.

That’s tea!

Angelica Ross Calls Out Ryan Murphy For Scrapping Black Women-Lead Season of ‘American Horror Story’ was originally published on globalgrind.com