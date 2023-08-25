Rick Ross Subject Of Georgia State University Law Class

Rick Ross is a study of how hard work truly pays off along with making smart choices with one’s investments. The Miami rapper will be the subject of a law class that will examine his varying business interests, music career, and more.

The Miami Herald turned its focus on Moraima Ivory, who is the professor of practice and director of the Entertainment, Sports & Media Law Initiative at the George State University’s College of Law in Atlanta. Professor Ivory’s angle is to open each session of class with a notable Rick Ross track before delving into the many business interests of the man behind the music and image.

“You get an opportunity to see how he has built this empire that he has amassed,” Ivory said to the Herald. “Whether it’s in music, real estate, in brand partnerships, equity, positioning — he has done it.”

Ivory’s class is titled the “Legal Life of Rick Ross, and will look at Ricky Rozay’s early grind, the onset of his success, and how his business savvy culminated in his Maybach Music Group record label. Ross is also slated to appear in Ivory’s class at some point during the semester, as noted in the Herald’s report.

In the statement shared by the outlet, Ross laid out his aims in contributing to Ivory’s class.

“The ‘Biggest’ meets the classroom. I’ve always been a student of the game, and I look forward to being able to teach the next generation how to keep hustlin’,” Ross shared. The rapper is the fourth celebrity figure centered in Ivory’s “Legal Life Of “series with Ludacris, Kandi Burruss, and Steve Harvey previously featured.

“People have a perception that hip-hop is one big party and they really dismiss the business and the legal aspect of what goes on in the person’s career,” Ivory said. “There’s no way that these figures — the ones that I studied or anybody for that matter that’s in this career — doesn’t have to learn how to become a businessperson separate from their creativity.”

On its surface, the class might ring as a clever tactic to attract students to sessions but Ivory, a Bronx native, sees a greater impact behind her study and work, especially during the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop underway.

—

Photo: Getty

Rick Ross Subject Of Georgia State University Law Class was originally published on hiphopwired.com