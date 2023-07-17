Coco Jones made it rain at Broccoli City Festival over the weekend. The songstress stunned the crowd in a green two-piece set with her harmonious vocals. Check out a clip from her performance and see fan reactions inside.

Coco’s impressive performance at Broccoli City Festival brought fans so much joy. Though the festival was cut short due to bad weather, the “Bel-Air” star managed to perform in the rain. While some fans were disappointed that Jazmine Sullivan couldn’t fulfill her duties as the festival’s headliner. Many other fans were pleased to still witness today’s best in R&B.

The “ICU” singer graced the stage on Saturday (July 15), singing some of her hits and the legendary hits of the past. Coco put on a memorable show and fans were honored to be in attendance, sharing their reactions to the performance online. The 25-year-old songstress gave fans a performance of SWV’s “Rain” as she was literally getting rained on.

Coco captioned her post-performance recap with, “giving ’90s R&B realness” on Instagram.

BET’s “Best New Artist” did not come to play as she also performed her beloved single “ICU” and other songs from her EP, What I Didn’t Tell You.

“Thank y’all so much, Broccoli City,” Jones ended in her Instagram post.

Check out the clip from her performance over the weekend below:

Here are some of our favorite fan reactions:

A Star

The People Love Coco

Fans Called The Performance ICONIC

Making The Best Of It

Watch: Coco Jones Made It Rain During Her Broccoli City Festival Performance was originally published on globalgrind.com