Ari Lennox is without a doubt ne of our favorite fashion girls and knows how to apply the pressure with every style she rocks. Over the weekend, the R&B crooner posed for Instagram in an all-gold look that had her looking like a beautiful goddess while giving us style and body goals in the process.
Ari Lennox Looked Like A Goddess In An Albina Dyla Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
