Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Have A Mother Daughter Date At The Book Of HOV Exhibition

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy had the best mother-daughter date earlier this weekend when the beauties stepped out for the night out at Brooklyn Central Library, where Jay-Z was celebrating his Book of HOV exhibition.

For their night out, the Renaissance star stole the show when she wore a curve-hugging bright orange dress by designer LaQuan Smith. The two-piece ensemble featured a lace button-up shirt which she wore over a pencil skirt which was covered in matching lace fabric.

The star wore her hair in a high ponytail that fell in waves behind her. She accessorized the look with a small gold purse and gold heels.

Her pre-teen daughter, Blue Ivy rocked a contrasting blue dress, featuring an off-the-shoulder necklace with a high skirt. The Grammy winner accessorized the denim look pair of fashionable sunglasses, a gold necklace, and a small blue purse with a long strap.

Beyoncé took to Instagram to show off the mother-daughter looks while also showing off her husband’s exhibition and some shots from inside the library. Check out the now-viral post below.

We just love seeing this fashionable mother-daughter duo together!

