‘A Whole New Welcome’ Indianapolis Zoo opens new entry Memorial Day Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is introducing ‘a whole new welcome’ with a new entry on Memorial Day Weekend.

The entry “reshapes a zoo visit with a total immersion into nature from the very first steps inside the zoo,” The Zoo announced.

Earlier this year, the Zoo launched its $53 million campaign for Our Zoo, Our Community, Our World, which funds major initiatives including the new guest welcome experience and entry, the Global Center for Species Survival and coming in 2024, the new International Chimpanzee Complex.

Now when visitors enter the zoo through the Indianapolis Colt Welcome Plaza,funded by Colts Owner Jim Irsay, they’ll enter through White River Gardens.

As guests walk through colorful flowers, sculptures and fountains, the zoo says guest will be greeted with Wild Encounter animal ambassadors.

These animal ambassadors may include ‘a chatty parrot, sleepy sloth, slithery snake, adorable aardvark, pouched rat– you never know who you will meet,” the zoo said.

Next you’ll enter the Global Center for Species Survival and be greeted by the images and video from National Geographic PhotoArk photographer Joel Sartore.

