The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Bill Bellamy With a Message to Martha Stewart

Bill Bellamy With A Message to Martha Stewart

Comedian Bill Bellamy has a message for Martha Stewart after her Sports Illustrated cover debut.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsXXgXQJ39I/?igshid=YzcyNDA0Yzg3NA%3D%3D

Kim Kardashian Preparing to Take The Bar

In a recent interview, Kim Kardashian gave an update about her law career. Kardashian Did not enroll in a state-accredited law school, but stated she was “reading the law,” which involves an apprenticeship with lawyers in the field and passing the First- Year Law Students’ Examination, also known as the baby bar exam.

Source:https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsWNjn5rflv/?igshid=YzcyNDA0Yzg3NA%3D%3D

NYC Mayor Eric Adams on Chase of Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex—Harry and Meghan, were involved in a dangerous high-speed chase Tuesday night. The chase lasted about two hours and, according to their reps, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and officers. Markle’s mom was also in the SUV with them before they all jumped into a taxi to get away. New York Mayor Eric Adams isn’t sure he is buying the story

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2023/05/17/n-y-c-mayor-eric-adams-slams-paparazzi-prince-harry-meghan-markle-high-speed-car-chase/

OWN Announces ‘Love & Marriage: Detroit’ Spinoff Series

OWN has announced it is expanding its ‘Love & Marriage’ franchise to Detroit with a new series following three couples who call the city home.

This is the third show in the franchise following Huntsville and Washington, D.C.

The show follows a group of families with deep ties to Detroit who decide to stay in the city as it attempts to return after years of economic problems and population decline.

‘Love & Marriage: Detroit’ will premiere Saturday, June 24, on OWN.

Source: https://deadline.com/2023/05/love-marriage-franchise-detroit-new-spinoff-own-1235369090/