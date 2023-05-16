Sports

QB Matt Ryan joins CBS as analyst, says he’s not retiring as player

Published on May 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan has joined CBS as an analyst, though he’s not giving up on landing with another team as a quarterback.

CBS announced Monday that Ryan, a four-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 NFL MVP with the Atlanta Falcons, will serve as a studio and game analyst across multiple platforms for the upcoming season.

“Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season,” Ryan wrote on his Twitter account.

But, he added, “P.S. — this is not a retirement post.”

The 37-year-old Ryan is coming off a disappointing season with the Indianapolis Colts, who acquired him in a trade last year after he spent 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

Ryan was twice benched by the Colts and finished the season as the third-string quarterback. He was released in March in a move that saved Indianapolis about $17.2 million in salary cap space for 2023.

After going two months without landing with another team, Ryan decided to give broadcasting a try.

“It is truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports,” he said in a statement released by CBS. “I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry.”

Read more from WRTV here

RELATED TAGS

Indianapolis Colts INDY News Sports WRTV News

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close