The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Don Lemon On Whether He Has Any Regrets

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside.

Don Lemon On Whether He Has Any Regrets

Don Lemon walked the red carpet of the Times 100 Gala. He was asked if he has any regrets as he looks back on his time at CNN. He says he is looking onward.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rU4RovycktM

Kim Kardashian Says She Would Leave The Spotlight for Her Law Career

Kim Kardashian was interviewed as part of the Times 100. She was asked if she could ever walk away from the spotlight and focus solely on becoming a lawyer.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ye-7JDaEifM

The Girls Are Getting It Started on Real Housewives of Atlanta

Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on May 7th and the girls are gettin it poppin! In a recent interview, Marlo Hampton was asked about comments Kandi Burruss made when Kandi said she also took in some younger family relatives and she would never have sent them away like Marlo did briefly with her nephews. Start you never see her with her kids 24/7….end to spend quality time with her kids.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Crg14a2rPka/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk-CANCELED

The Facebook Watch Original talk show, Red Table Talk has been canceled. The show debuted in 2018. Also canceled were Taraji P Henson’s show and Steve Harvey’s Facebook Watch Original Show. The changes come as the Head of Development and Programing at Facebook Watch was part of a round of layoffs. Red Table Talk is being shopped to other outlets.

Source:https://www.thewrap.com/red-table-talk-jada-pinkett-smith-canceled-facebook/