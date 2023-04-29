Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her effortless style recently when she showed us how to style menswear to perfection.
The stunning actress took to the social media platform to show off her creativity when she rocked a black Prada button-down shirt from the brand’s men’s collection. She paired the oversized look with a black mini-skirt that showed off her toned legs and glistening thighs.
She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore a black handbag to match the monochromatic ensemble. As for her shoes, she rocked white, platform pumps to add contrast to the all-black look and rocked her mirco braids in a half-up, half-down style with two pieces that framed her face.
The actress showed off her look in an Instagram post as she candidly walked down the street in New York City’s Upper West Side and served a look in the process.
“Men’s shirts, short skirts. Full Prada look.” the fashion icon captioned her Instagram post for her 21 million followers.
Check it out below.
Gabrielle Union Shows Us How To Style Menswear To Perfection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Jerry Springer, Tabloid TV Show Legend, Dead At 79
-
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Jump The Broom
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
-
Governor Eric Holcomb signs 79 bills into law Thursday
-
Brandy Speaks On Mysterious Note Whitney Houston Gave Her Days Before Passing
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)