Fugees Rapper Pras Found Guilty In International Conspiracy Trial

Ex-Fugees rapper Pras is being found guilty of ten felony counts related to an international conspiracy. The musician was charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent of China, conspiracy to make illegal campaign contributions and witness tampering. He was accused of funneling money for a now-fugitive Malaysian financier through false campaign donations to President Obama, while also attempting to influence an extradition case for China during the Trump administration. His lawyer says an appeal will be filed. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

