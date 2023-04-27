WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Is it spin-the-block season already?! Janet Jackson blessed Atlanta with a performance of a lifetime at State Farm Arena. After a couple of clutch shots from Trae Young and the Hawks, Janet Jackson had to push her ATL show back. That’s the way playoffs goes right?

While the superstar was walking onto the stage, we got to see a moment of Janet Jackson and her ex-lover Jermaine Dupri getting touchy-feely. Ya’ll know what it is! Well not really, but this quick 15-second clip is screaming out…A LOT.

Is it just us or do we sense some feelings rising back up?!

Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com