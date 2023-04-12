Something In The Water 2023 Adds De La Soul, Busta Rhymes & More To Lineup

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Something In The Water is already one of the most highly-anticipated festivals kicking off this spring and the already stacked lineup now has some exciting new additions. Joining Pharrell Williams on his Friends set will be De La Soul and Busta Rhymes, and the wider lineup gets a bit beefed up as well.

The team at Something In The Water announced on Wednesday (April 12) its beefed-up lineup to include the aforementioned De La Soul and Busta Rhymes alongside A$AP Rocky and M.I.A. It isn’t known who else Pharrell will bring out during his Friends set but at the inaugural Something In The Water festival, fans were treated to an amazing performance from Jay-Z among others.

The wider lineup will also add Arcade Fire, Jonas Brothers, and Third Eye Blind, packing in more musical power over the 3-day gathering. The Pop-Up Church Service will also make its return to Virginia Beach with Kirk Franklin, Lecrae, Karen Clarke Sheard & Bishop J Drew Sheard, Tye Tribbett, and more on April 30.

Food vendors will also be on the ground which includes local favorites such as 1115 Mobile Kitchen, Aunt Carolyn’s Tea, Boka Truck, Buddin’ Bakery, Bun’d Up, COCOJAM, Corndog Inc, Cups Up, Cutta’s Kitchen, Dank Nugs, Desmond’s Island Soul Grill, Dre’s Water Ice, and plenty more.

Something In The Water 2023 kicks off on Friday, April 28 through April 30 in Virginia Beach, Va. To learn more, click here.

